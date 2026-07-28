Enforcement Directorate raids alleged coal mining money laundering in Jharkhand
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just launched a big crackdown on an alleged illegal coal mining and money laundering ring in Jharkhand.
Over 24 locations, including Dhanbad, are being searched, as the agency investigates how crores of rupees from these activities may have been laundered.
Multiple suspects identified in ED probe
The raids are focusing on several key suspects like Ganesh Yadav, Pappu Mandal, Imtiaz Ali, plus the Chauhan brothers and others connected to Lal Babu Singh.
More names (Rajesh Yadav, Anil Goyal, Guddu Yadav) have also surfaced during the probe.