Enforcement Directorate summons KAP Sinha, Krishan Kumar in money-laundering probe
Punjab's Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Principal Secretary (Finance) Krishan Kumar have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a money-laundering case.
The investigation is about suspected corruption and financial losses to the state.
Sinha is set to meet ED officials on November 26, with Kumar also summoned for questioning next week, both under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Enforcement Directorate probes GMADA, PSIEC irregularities
The ED is looking into possible shady dealings at two state bodies: Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).
They want to know whether the alleged irregularities had official backing.
This all comes just as Punjab gears up for assembly elections.