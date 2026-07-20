Engagement clip of Ketan Agarwal resurfaces amid alleged Lohagad probe
India
A engagement video of Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal has resurfaced a month after the alleged murder, sparking fresh curiosity about Agarwal's mysterious death.
In the clip, Goyal describes him as "very caring and kind," which feels bittersweet now.
Police believe Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary plotted to push Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.
CCTV suggests death was planned
Agarwal's death was first called an accident, but new CCTV evidence suggests it was planned.
Both suspects are in custody while police dig through digital and forensic clues.
The resurfaced video has made people question the story even more, highlighting both Agarwal's character and the tangled relationships at the heart of this case.