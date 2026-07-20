Engagement clip of Ketan Agarwal resurfaces amid alleged Lohagad probe

A engagement video of Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal has resurfaced a month after the alleged murder, sparking fresh curiosity about Agarwal's mysterious death.

In the clip, Goyal describes him as "very caring and kind," which feels bittersweet now.

Police believe Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary plotted to push Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.