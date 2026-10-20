3-layer security deployed for Modi's visit to Delhi Dussehra celebrations
What's the story
A three-layer security arrangement will be in place for the Dussehra celebrations at Utsav Ground, East Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the Ravana Dahan ceremony on Tuesday evening around 6:30pm. The first layer of security will be provided by the Special Protection Group (SPG), while commandos from the Prime Minister's security wing and local police will form the second and third layers, respectively.
Security details
2,500 personnel deployed for security, traffic arrangements
Per HT, around 2,500 personnel from central armed paramilitary forces and Delhi Police will be deployed for security and traffic arrangements at the event.
The officers are taking precautions against possible protests or disruptions by "anti-social elements," an officer said.
A second officer said, "The SPG has taken control of the venue, and multiple rounds of anti-sabotage checks have been done for any suspicious items."
Security measures
Drones being used for aerial surveillance
Deputy Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar confirmed that elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made. He added that drones are being used for aerial surveillance.
The first officer said all high-rise buildings along the Prime Minister's route have been scanned and secured with tactical teams on rooftops.
Door frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, baggage scanners, sniffer dogs, quick reaction teams, ambulances, and patrol vans are also part of the security setup.
Traffic management
Traffic restrictions on the road
The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 300 personnel for traffic management around the venue.
Diversions will be in place from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in central, south, and east Delhi areas.
Commuters are advised to avoid roads where diversions will be implemented and use alternate routes or plan their journeys ahead.
As many as 10,000 people are expected for the Ravana Dahan ceremony.
Only people having valid entry passes issued by the organizers will be allowed entry.