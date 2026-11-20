Delhi Zoo to install 488 CCTV cameras for animal monitoring
What's the story
The National Zoological Park in Delhi, also known as the Delhi Zoo, will soon install 488 CCTV cameras on its premises. This decision comes in the wake of several incidents this year that raised concerns over animal safety and monitoring at the zoo. The new surveillance system is expected to enhance oversight of animal movement and activities across the facility.
System details
Types of cameras to be installed
The proposed CCTV system will include bullet cameras, dome cameras, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras. These will be connected to recording and storage systems for easy monitoring and access.
The PTZ cameras can move horizontally and vertically, allowing staff to observe animal enclosures closely.
Bullet cameras will focus on specific areas while dome cameras provide wider coverage across the zoo premises.
Enhanced oversight
Motion detection, remote viewing, video recording facilities included
The new CCTV system will also support features like motion detection, remote viewing, video recording, and playback.
These facilities can help staff review footage when unusual movement or incidents are reported.
The estimated cost of the project is ₹34.27 lakh, and it includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for existing optical fiber and power cable networks.
Infrastructure upgrade
Jackal escape incident at Delhi zoo
The camera installation is part of the zoo's broader modernization efforts to improve infrastructure and management systems.
The decision comes after several incidents at the zoo this year, including a jackal escape and allegations of animal mistreatment.
Concerns were also raised over veterinary care after a Chinkara's death and unsuccessful surgery on a white tiger.
Incident response
Proposed CCTV network expected to strengthen surveillance at zoo
The proposed CCTV network is expected to strengthen surveillance at the zoo. However, its effectiveness will depend on regular monitoring and timely action by zoo authorities.
A qualified CCTV and network engineer will be deployed for routine maintenance and complaint handling.
The move hopes to improve animal safety and prevent future incidents at the National Zoological Park in Delhi.