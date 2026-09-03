Environment Ministry asks NCR states to finalize winter pollution plans
The Center just checked in on how Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh plan to handle the usual winter air pollution spike in NCR.
The Environment Ministry wants these states to lock in their strategies and talk with local groups before things get smoggy.
This is all part of a bigger push that started last year for cities to get serious about fighting annual pollution.
Punjab, Haryana prioritize stubble burning action
Most plans zero in on stubble burning (yep, that's still a thing) and other big polluters.
Haryana is rolling out awareness camps and demos at the village level to cut crop burning.
Punjab's going big with 2,000 demonstrations, 4,500 village-level awareness camps, 453 nukkad nataks, and 2,850 wall paintings to get people involved.
Delhi, Rajasthan, UP outline pollution plans
Delhi is targeting seven main sources of pollution like vehicle emissions, road dust, and factories.
There'll be compliance drives, workshops, and even Eco Club activities in schools.
Rajasthan has mapped out its own plans for road dust, construction and demolition waste, and municipal solid waste too, and Uttar Pradesh has mapped out its own plans for industrial pollution and DG sets, road-dust awareness, agricultural residue/stubble burning, and thermal power plants.