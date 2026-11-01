Environment Ministry: Delhi October AQI 166 cleanest in 8 years
India
Good news for Delhi: this October, the city's air quality saw a real boost.
The average AQI dropped to 166, which is the cleanest it's been in eight years for this month, according to the Union Environment Ministry.
That means more days where you could actually breathe easy, with way fewer days in the "Poor to Severe+" air quality category than usual.
Delhi logs 20 good-moderate air days
Compared to last year, Delhi had 20 extra days of "Good to Moderate" air and fewer days stuck in the "Poor" or worse category.