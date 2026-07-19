Environmental groups and locals rally against data centers in Visakhapatnam

The protesters want public consultations, proper compensation for affected farmers, and thorough environmental impact checks before anything moves forward.

They criticized authorities for fast-tracking the projects by placing them under "arbitrary categories."

As Green Visakha's Raja Rama Mohan Roy put it, "To educate and create awareness about the effects of the upcoming data centers in Vizag... the environment and human beings are inseparable."

Activist Deeksha Vanguru also wondered why India is saying yes to data centers that Western countries have already turned down.