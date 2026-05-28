Environmental groups demand halt to Mudasarlova hyperscale data center construction
India
Environmental groups and NGOs want the Visakhapatnam Hyperscale Data Center construction in Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam paused immediately.
They say the project is cutting down trees and changing the landscape without proper environmental clearance.
A team from HRF visited the site, raising concerns about its legality since it is so close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.
Activists warn of habitat destruction
Activists fear the new data center could destroy habitats and threaten local wildlife.
Krishna summed it up: The ecological sensitivity of this area warrants stricter scrutiny.
HRF is urging authorities to halt all work.