Environmental groups demand halt to Mudasarlova hyperscale data center construction India May 28, 2026

Environmental groups and NGOs want the Visakhapatnam Hyperscale Data Center construction in Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam paused immediately.

They say the project is cutting down trees and changing the landscape without proper environmental clearance.

A team from HRF visited the site, raising concerns about its legality since it is so close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.