Environmentalists urge government to halt 'Mission Chakkakomban' after near drowning
Environmentalists are urging the government to stop Mission Chakkakomban, a plan to tranquilize and radio-collar a wild elephant in Kerala, after the animal nearly drowned during the operation on November 27.
Critics say the mission is unnecessarily harsh, with some calling it "the most cruel elephant hunt."
Coexistence Collective Kerala warns radio-collaring risks
Groups like Coexistence Collective - Kerala warn that radio-collaring could lead to more elephants being captured, putting local ecosystems at risk.
They've also raised alarms about mysterious elephant deaths and argue that heavy tourism in Idukki is harming wildlife habitats.
Their message: Coexistence Collective - Kerala said the government and forest department were succumbing to the interests of vested-interest lobbies like tourism lobbies.