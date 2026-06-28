Ernakulam dengue cases surge to 763 suspected, 295 confirmed

Officials intensify control, doctors urge cleaning

To fight the outbreak, the health department has ramped up efforts to destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Aluva municipality has also increased fogging and spraying and has not seen any new cases since last week.

Doctors like Dr. R. Shahirsha stress that stopping dengue really depends on everyone pitching in to keep their surroundings clean, "Source reduction activities are the only effective way to prevent mosquito breeding."