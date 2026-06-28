Ernakulam dengue cases surge to 763 suspected, 295 confirmed
Ernakulam district is seeing a sharp rise in dengue cases this monsoon, with numbers more than doubling since May, now at 763 suspected and 295 confirmed cases.
Health officials say the main culprit is stagnant rainwater, which makes it easy for mosquitoes to breed, especially in spots like Edappally, Eloor, Kalamassery, and Aluva.
Officials intensify control, doctors urge cleaning
To fight the outbreak, the health department has ramped up efforts to destroy mosquito breeding sites.
Aluva municipality has also increased fogging and spraying and has not seen any new cases since last week.
Doctors like Dr. R. Shahirsha stress that stopping dengue really depends on everyone pitching in to keep their surroundings clean, "Source reduction activities are the only effective way to prevent mosquito breeding."