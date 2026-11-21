Ernakulam district records 3 leptospirosis deaths amid dengue, influenza surge
Ernakulam district is dealing with a spike in diseases this November: three people have died from leptospirosis, and there are 21 confirmed cases so far.
Dengue isn't far behind, with 481 reported cases (114 confirmed), plus 126 people have come down with influenza.
The affected areas include Chittoor, Mattancherry, and Karumalloor.
Dr Rajany Jose urges fever vigilance
Professor of community medicine and coordinator of the Prevention of Epidemic and Infectious Diseases (PEID) Cell at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, Dr. Rajany Jose is reminding everyone not to ignore a fever: it could be something serious like leptospirosis or dengue, especially during this weather.
People who work outdoors or around water need to be extra careful.
Meanwhile, the local government is stepping up source-reduction activities, including fogging and spraying, to control mosquitoes.