Professor of community medicine and coordinator of the Prevention of Epidemic and Infectious Diseases (PEID) Cell at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, Dr. Rajany Jose is reminding everyone not to ignore a fever: it could be something serious like leptospirosis or dengue, especially during this weather.

People who work outdoors or around water need to be extra careful.

Meanwhile, the local government is stepping up source-reduction activities, including fogging and spraying, to control mosquitoes.