Ernakulam flooding eases as rivers remain above warning levels
India
Heavy rains flooded Ernakulam district on Saturday, but things are starting to improve as water levels drop and the weather clears up.
Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha are slowly bouncing back, though the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers are still above warning levels, so locals are staying alert.
Malankara dam monitored, 8 rain-related deaths
Malankara Dam could see rising water soon, with officials ready to open shutters if needed.
Relief camps have been set up in affected areas, and services like the Blavana Jangar ferry are running again.
Kothamangalam MLA Shibu Thekkumpuram says normalcy is returning, but sadly, eight rain-related deaths have been reported across Kerala.