Ernakulam police book K.P. Sasikala, unidentified Congress and BJP supporters
India
Ernakulam Central police have booked Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P. Sasikala and unidentified Congress and BJP supporters after a video of lawyer Maneesha Radhakrishnan and her friends was shared online.
The clip falsely claimed they were teachers arrested in a recent drug case, sparking a lot of backlash.
Video sparks incitement case, arrests demanded
The video, labeled "MDMA comrades" with inflammatory comments, led to a case for trying to incite riots.
CPI(M) district secretary S. Sathish called it a targeted attack on women in public life, while the All India Lawyers Union Ernakulam district committee demanded police take immediate steps to identify and arrest the accused.