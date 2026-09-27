Ernakulam records 969 influenza cases, most in Kerala, 20 deaths
Ernakulam district is seeing the most influenza cases in Kerala right now, 969 as of mid-September, making up over 40% of the state's total.
Sadly, 20 people have lost their lives to the outbreak so far.
Dr. R Shahirsha, the district's medical officer, says stopping person-to-person spread is key to getting things under control.
Ernakulam launches Arogyabheri prevention program
To fight back against rising illnesses like H1N1 and chikungunya, Ernakulam launched the Arogyabheri program this month, a team effort between local leaders and health officials that encourages everyone to pitch in for better hygiene and prevention.
With lots of travel and recent festivals fueling disease spread, staying alert matters more than ever.
Dr. Shahirsha also warned that fever cases could rise next year due to El Nino, so community awareness will be crucial moving forward.