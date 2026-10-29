Ernakulam teacher Jijo James arrested, faces riot provocation charge
India
A physical education teacher at a vocational higher secondary school in Ernakulam district was arrested after he claimed on Facebook that worms were found in food served at the State Sports Meet.
Organisers inspected the food and found the allegation false.
Jijo James, the teacher, now faces charges for allegedly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, but is eligible for bail.
Samsudheen warns of sports meet disruption
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the allegation that worms were found in food served at the State Sports Meet.
Kerala's General Education Minister N. Samsudheen suggested there might be a bigger plan to disrupt the event, saying it is not just about one person and urging people not to turn this into a political issue.