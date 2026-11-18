Govindasamy collapsed at a public toilet on Wednesday, suffered a head injury, and sadly didn't survive despite treatment at multiple hospitals.

His family said the police took too long to start the postmortem, which only happened by Thursday noon, fueling frustration and calls for accountability.

After officials promised an inquiry into what went wrong, the protest ended and Govindasamy's body was taken home.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about timely medical procedures and police responsibility.