Erode crowd uses ambulance to protest delayed postmortem of Govindasamy
More than 100 people gathered at Sivagiri Government Hospital in Erode, upset over the delayed postmortem of Govindasamy, a 47-year-old daily-wage laborer.
The protesters even used the ambulance carrying his body to make sure their voices were heard about the police's slow response.
Family says police delayed Govindasamy postmortem
Govindasamy collapsed at a public toilet on Wednesday, suffered a head injury, and sadly didn't survive despite treatment at multiple hospitals.
His family said the police took too long to start the postmortem, which only happened by Thursday noon, fueling frustration and calls for accountability.
After officials promised an inquiry into what went wrong, the protest ended and Govindasamy's body was taken home.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about timely medical procedures and police responsibility.