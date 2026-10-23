Erode endures heavy rain, 538mm recorded, schools remain open
India
Erode woke up to heavy rain early Friday, with showers starting at 4am and lasting a few hours.
Rainwater stagnated in low-lying areas like the V.O.C. Vegetable Market, making it tricky for people, especially students and two-wheeler riders, to get around.
Even with all the puddles and traffic hassles, schools stayed open.
Gunderipallam records highest 74mm in Erode
Rain hit several parts of the district, with Gunderipallam getting the most at 74mm. Gobichettipalayam and Kavundapadi weren't far behind, each receiving over 63mm.
In total, Erode saw a hefty 538mm across various areas.
The district administration announced that educational institutions would function as usual.