Erode man arrested for asking girl to adulterate school sambar
India
A man named Arumugam was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Erode district for allegedly instigating a schoolgirl to add cow dung powder to sambar at her government school.
Thankfully, a teacher doing a taste check noticed something was off before any of the 51 students could eat it.
Arumugam gave girl ₹10
Turns out, Arumugam gave the girl ₹10 for cow dung powder, but she spent one-half on snacks.
His reason? He was upset that his wife lost her job as the school cook after complaints about her food.
The headmistress reported the issue, and police confirmed none of the tainted sambar reached students.
Arumugam is now in judicial custody.