Erode police conclude month-long ganja and tobacco crackdown arresting 150 India Jul 04, 2026

Erode police just wrapped up a month-long crackdown on ganja and banned tobacco, arresting 150 people across the district.

Led by SP D.V. Kiran Shruthi, the team checked out 93 spots suspected of hiding or selling illegal stuff and filed 136 cases: 44 for ganja, and 92 for banned tobacco and gutkha.