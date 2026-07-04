Erode police conclude month-long ganja and tobacco crackdown arresting 150
India
Erode police just wrapped up a month-long crackdown on ganja and banned tobacco, arresting 150 people across the district.
Led by SP D.V. Kiran Shruthi, the team checked out 93 spots suspected of hiding or selling illegal stuff and filed 136 cases: 44 for ganja, and 92 for banned tobacco and gutkha.
Food safety department seals 42 shops
Cops didn't just make arrests: they seized 24.230kg of ganja, 8,565 intoxicating tablets, 200 ganja-laced chocolates, and 567.430kg of banned tobacco products.
Acting on recommendations from the police, the Food Safety Department also sealed up 42 shops found selling banned tobacco products.
Police say stringent action would continue.