Eshwar Achari and wife Gowri found dead in Bengaluru home
India
A sad story out of Bengaluru: an elderly couple, Eshwar Achari, 73, and his wife, Gowri, 66, were found dead at home after their daughter couldn't reach them.
Police think ongoing financial pressure from medical bills may have played a big role in what happened.
Investigators say medical bills overwhelmed couple
Gowri had been bedridden for a long time. Their daughters were trying to cover her treatment expenses, which became a serious burden.
Investigators believe the stress over these costs left the couple feeling overwhelmed, leading to this heartbreaking outcome.