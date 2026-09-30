Etah teacher Pratibha Yadav faces charges over Narendra Modi insults
A teacher from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, landed in legal trouble after a video surfaced showing her students making insulting remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police said the teacher, Pratibha Yadav, allegedly directed minor students at her coaching center to make belittling remarks against the Prime Minister.
The clip quickly went viral on Monday, sparking public outrage and swift police action.
NCPCR seeks counseling and meta intervention
Yadav now faces charges under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) called out the misuse of children for political messaging and has asked local authorities and even Meta India to step in.
They have also requested counseling for the students involved, as officials investigate how this happened and how to protect the children going forward.