'20% ethanol blending in petrol an experiment': Government to SC
What's the story
The Indian government has told the Supreme Court that its 20% ethanol blending program in petrol is still an experiment. The impact of this policy will be clearer by next year, the government said. Attorney General R Venkataramani made these submissions while arguing in a petition filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
Legal challenge
BPCL challenged Karnataka High Court order
BPCL had challenged a Karnataka High Court order on ethanol allocation for the 2025-26 supply year. The company argued that the order could impact the government's goal of achieving 20% ethanol blending in petrol. "Twenty per cent ethanol blending is something that the government is experimenting with. By next year, we will have results," Venkataramani told the court during arguments in this case.
Court inquiry
Why did BPCL not approach division bench of HC: SC
The Supreme Court also questioned why BPCL did not approach the division bench of the Karnataka High Court against the order. Responding to this, Venkataramani said ethanol supply contracts were already finalized in October 2025, and similar petitions are pending before several high courts. He argued that this issue would impact national policy and sought permission to file a transfer petition on it.
Policy clarification
What Venkataramani said after hearing
After the hearing, Venkataramani clarified to India Today that the "20% mix of ethanol is a policy decision that is not likely to change." He added that how much ethanol is made available to companies may vary depending on demand and other factors. This clarification comes amid ongoing debates over the program's impact on energy security, farmers, and the environment.