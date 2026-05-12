Etihad Airways EY343 to Abu Dhabi delayed by technical snag
India
Etihad Airways flight EY343, headed from Chennai to Abu Dhabi, was delayed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 morning after a technical snag was spotted just before takeoff.
The plane, carrying about 260 passengers, returned to the gate instead of taking off at its scheduled 10:15am departure.
Passengers disembarked safely emergency services activated
All passengers were safely disembarked and no one was hurt. Emergency services were activated as a precaution.
Etihad reassured everyone that passenger safety is its top priority and suggested travelers check directly with the airline for updates, as the flight is now expected to leave three hours later than planned.