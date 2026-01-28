EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's bandhgala moment turns heads in India

Von der Leyen is a German politician who leads the European Commission. She previously served as Germany 's Defense Minister. This trip marked the first time an EU leader was invited as Chief Guest for India's Republic Day, highlighting her global influence.

Why should you read about it?

Her visit wasn't just about fashion—it lined up with India and the EU signing a major Free Trade Agreement, which was described as strengthening trade and investment ties, while separate initiatives on clean energy, AI and mobility were also highlighted.

The Fashion Design Council of India also praised her outfit as a thoughtful nod to Indian craftsmanship.