EU Commission President von der Leyen brings global spotlight to India's Republic Day
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, turned heads at India's 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 as the chief guest.
Seated alongside President Droupadi Murmu and joined by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, she watched an EU military contingent march down Kartavya Path—marking a big moment for India-EU ties.
A stylish nod to Indian tradition
Von der Leyen chose a maroon Banarasi silk bandhgala jacket with gold floral motifs, designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh.
Paired with off-white trousers and gold studs, her look blended Indian heritage with Western style—a thoughtful way to honor the occasion and connect cultures.
More than just a visit
Her trip wasn't just about celebrations—the visit set the stage for the upcoming 16th India-EU Summit and a new Security and Defense Partnership.
Von der Leyen tweeted her commitment to stronger security ties between India and the EU, making this appearance both symbolic and strategic.