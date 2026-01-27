EU Commission President von der Leyen brings global spotlight to India's Republic Day

Von der Leyen chose a maroon Banarasi silk bandhgala jacket with gold floral motifs, designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Paired with off-white trousers and gold studs, her look blended Indian heritage with Western style—a thoughtful way to honor the occasion and connect cultures.

More than just a visit

Her trip wasn't just about celebrations—the visit set the stage for the upcoming 16th India-EU Summit and a new Security and Defense Partnership.

Von der Leyen tweeted her commitment to stronger security ties between India and the EU, making this appearance both symbolic and strategic.