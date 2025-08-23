European apples flood Kashmir's orchards, threaten local farmers' livelihoods India Aug 23, 2025

Kashmir's apple growers are feeling the pinch as European high-density varieties, like Red Gala and Fuji, have flooded local orchards.

Many farmers invested big, hoping for faster harvests and took advantage of government subsidies.

But now, with more apples than buyers, prices for a 10-12kg box have dropped from ₹1,300-1,400 in 2024 to just ₹750-1,000 this year—potentially impacting the livelihoods of the over 35 lakh people supported by the industry.