Next Article
Prayagraj's Hanuman Temple Corridor faces flood damage just after opening
The Hanuman Temple Corridor in Prayagraj, which just opened this year for Mahakumbh 2025, has already taken a hit from recent floods.
The corridor was underwater for two weeks, leading to visible damage like tiles coming loose.
Flooding also disrupted construction work at Arail Ghat and nearby roads.
Repairs are on the way
Officials say the main structure is still safe, even though the outside looks rough right now.
Ajeet Singh from the Prayagraj Development Authority assured that repairs are covered by a two-year contractor warranty, so fixes are on the way.
They're also planning new steps to prevent boat-related flood damage in the future as work continues on the next phase of the project.