Lucknow to host hero's welcome for India's 1st ISS astronaut
Lucknow is getting ready for a hero's welcome as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—the first Indian to visit the International Space Station—returns home on August 25, 2025.
After a 20-day Axiom-4 mission with SpaceX, launched from Kennedy Space Center in June, Shukla's journey marks a big leap for India's space dreams and will help shape ISRO's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.
Mayor, city officials to greet Shukla
Expect major celebrations: Lucknow's mayor and city officials will greet Shukla at the airport, and welcome gates are popping up all over town to honor his achievement and highlight Lucknow's pride in this national moment.
Shukla's alma mater is also celebrating
Shukla's alma mater, City Montessori School, isn't missing out—they're hosting a victory parade on August 25.
Fun fact: during his mission, he ran seven ISRO experiments in microgravity that could boost medicine and space science back home.