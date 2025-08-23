Lucknow to host hero's welcome for India's 1st ISS astronaut India Aug 23, 2025

Lucknow is getting ready for a hero's welcome as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—the first Indian to visit the International Space Station—returns home on August 25, 2025.

After a 20-day Axiom-4 mission with SpaceX, launched from Kennedy Space Center in June, Shukla's journey marks a big leap for India's space dreams and will help shape ISRO's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.