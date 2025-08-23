Explainer: How India's Wildlife (Protection) Act has saved tigers, elephants
It's been 53 years since India passed the Wildlife (Protection) Act in August 1972—a law that completely changed the game for animals like tigers and elephants.
Back then, hunting was out of control, but this act stepped in to protect endangered species.
Fast forward to today: India now has over 70% of the world's wild tigers and about 60% of global elephant populations, thanks to dedicated reserves and wildlife corridors.
The Act and its importance
The Act replaced old rules from 1912 and brought in real protections—like banning hunting, setting up national parks, and creating strict penalties for poachers.
Big names like MK Ranjitsinh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi pushed it forward, leading to projects like Project Tiger in 1973.
The law keeps evolving too; its latest update was in 2022 to match global standards.
All these efforts have been crucial in maintaining thriving ecosystems and ensuring the protection of India's wildlife.