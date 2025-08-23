Explainer: How India's Wildlife (Protection) Act has saved tigers, elephants India Aug 23, 2025

It's been 53 years since India passed the Wildlife (Protection) Act in August 1972—a law that completely changed the game for animals like tigers and elephants.

Back then, hunting was out of control, but this act stepped in to protect endangered species.

Fast forward to today: India now has over 70% of the world's wild tigers and about 60% of global elephant populations, thanks to dedicated reserves and wildlife corridors.