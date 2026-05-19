'Euthanize aggressive strays...': Key takeaways from SC's stray dog order 

The Supreme Court has ruled that no criminal proceedings should be initiated against authorities who are acting in good faith to implement its directions on controlling stray dog attacks. The court also allowed the euthanasia of rabid or dangerous/aggressive dogs if they pose a threat. "Take such measures, as may be legally permissible, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous/aggressive dogs to effectively curb the threat cause to human life and safety," the court said.

Safety concerns Right to live without fear of dog bites The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, stressed that the right to live with dignity includes living without fear of dog bites in public places. It also noted that the implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules has been sporadic and underfunded, leading to a reactive response to stray dog attacks. The court observed that incidents of dog bites continue to occur across the country, despite earlier directions for effective implementation.

SC 'State cannot remain passive spectator' It warned that continuous non-compliance with the directive would be taken seriously. "State cannot remain a passive spectator. Court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travelers, and old age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents. The Constitution doesn't envisage a society where children, elderly people are to survive on the mercy of physical strength," the bench said.

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Implementation directives Euthanasia permitted in areas with frequent dog bite incidents The court then issued several directions to ensure the effective implementation of ABC rules and the relocation of stray animals from national highways. It emphasized that authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas with frequent dog bite incidents. As per the directions, the state is required to strengthen and implement AWBI framework rules, establish fully functional ABC centers in each district, and expand them based on population density. States must also ensure adequate availability of anti-rabies medicine.

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