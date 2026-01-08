'Dogs can smear fear, even your dog will attack': SC 

The Supreme Court has observed that dogs can sense fear in humans and may attack if they do. The observation was made while hearing a suo motu case on the rising number of dog bite incidents across India. "The dog can always smell a human who is afraid of dogs. It will always attack when it senses that. We are talking from personal experience," the bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said.

Court statement Court's remarks on fear and dog behavior When a dog lover in the courtroom disagreed, the court responded, "Madam, don't nod your head. If they know you are scared, there is a higher chance they will attack you. Even your pet will do it." The court had earlier intervened in the issue of stray dogs, ordering their vaccination and sterilization instead of permanent sheltering. In November 2024, it directed states and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals from highways.

Stray management Court's stance on stray dog management The court had also asked educational and health institutions to be fenced within eight weeks to prevent dog bites. On Wednesday, the judges stressed that the court had never ordered the removal of all stray dogs from public places. Instead, the directive was limited to institutional and sensitive areas, like hospitals and similar premises. The court also slammed municipal authorities for failing to implement Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules