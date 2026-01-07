Every 3rd glass of water in rural MP unsafe: Report

A recent survey conducted by the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission has revealed alarming levels of unsafe drinking water in rural Madhya Pradesh . The survey found that more than one-third of rural drinking water in the state was not fit for human consumption. The Functionality Assessment of Household Tap Connections 2024 covered over 15,000 rural households between September and October 2024.

Figures 63.3% passed quality tests According to the Functionality Assessment Report published on January 4, 2026, just 63.3% of Madhya Pradesh's water samples passed quality tests, compared to a national average of 76%. This indicates that 36.7% of the state's rural drinking water samples were found to be contaminated. In schools, nearly a quarter of the water samples or 26.7%, didn't pass microbiological tests.

District disparities Survey reveals alarming disparities in water quality across districts The survey results also showed stark differences in water quality across districts. While Alirajpur, Barwani, Jhabua, Narsinghpur and Sidhi had 100% availability of potable water among surveyed households, Anuppur, Dindori, Panna, Rewa and Umaria recorded zero potable samples. Other districts like Gwalior (20.9%), Ashoknagar (21.9%) and Morena (25.2%) also reported low levels of safe drinking water.

System flaws Madhya Pradesh's water supply system faces operational gaps Furthermore, the survey highlighted major operational gaps in the state's water supply system. Around 23.4% of households did not get a regular tap water supply and 36.7% did not have functional taps at the time of the survey. Although only 3.7% of respondents were dissatisfied with water quality, nearly 22% said the quantity supplied was inadequate, indicating safety issues might be under-reported or hard to detect by consumers.

Groundwater issues Previous reports flagged groundwater contamination in Indore A 2016-17 report by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board had also flagged groundwater contamination across Indore, including Bhagirathpura. The study found total coliform levels exceeding safe limits in nearly all samples from borewells and hand pumps across 60 locations. Scientists involved in the testing said such levels indicated fecal contamination due to sewage ingress into groundwater sources.