Every 3rd glass of water in rural MP unsafe: Report
What's the story
A recent survey conducted by the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission has revealed alarming levels of unsafe drinking water in rural Madhya Pradesh. The survey found that more than one-third of rural drinking water in the state was not fit for human consumption. The Functionality Assessment of Household Tap Connections 2024 covered over 15,000 rural households between September and October 2024.
Figures
63.3% passed quality tests
According to the Functionality Assessment Report published on January 4, 2026, just 63.3% of Madhya Pradesh's water samples passed quality tests, compared to a national average of 76%. This indicates that 36.7% of the state's rural drinking water samples were found to be contaminated. In schools, nearly a quarter of the water samples or 26.7%, didn't pass microbiological tests.
District disparities
Survey reveals alarming disparities in water quality across districts
The survey results also showed stark differences in water quality across districts. While Alirajpur, Barwani, Jhabua, Narsinghpur and Sidhi had 100% availability of potable water among surveyed households, Anuppur, Dindori, Panna, Rewa and Umaria recorded zero potable samples. Other districts like Gwalior (20.9%), Ashoknagar (21.9%) and Morena (25.2%) also reported low levels of safe drinking water.
System flaws
Madhya Pradesh's water supply system faces operational gaps
Furthermore, the survey highlighted major operational gaps in the state's water supply system. Around 23.4% of households did not get a regular tap water supply and 36.7% did not have functional taps at the time of the survey. Although only 3.7% of respondents were dissatisfied with water quality, nearly 22% said the quantity supplied was inadequate, indicating safety issues might be under-reported or hard to detect by consumers.
Groundwater issues
Previous reports flagged groundwater contamination in Indore
A 2016-17 report by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board had also flagged groundwater contamination across Indore, including Bhagirathpura. The study found total coliform levels exceeding safe limits in nearly all samples from borewells and hand pumps across 60 locations. Scientists involved in the testing said such levels indicated fecal contamination due to sewage ingress into groundwater sources.
Funding concerns
Central government warns of funding cuts amid public health emergency
The central government has termed the situation a "system-generated disaster" and warned of possible funding cuts if water quality doesn't improve. This warning came after a tragedy in Bhagirathpura, Indore, where 10 people died after drinking contaminated water. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recognized this crisis as a public health emergency, stating that "the right to life under Article 21 includes the right to clean drinking water."