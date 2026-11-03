'Every type sold': SC flags unrestricted firecracker sale in Delhi
What's the story
The Supreme Court has taken note of a newspaper report on the unrestricted sale of firecrackers in Delhi markets, despite its restrictions ahead of Diwali. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale referred to a Hindustan Times report and asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to investigate the alleged violations. "In today's report....there's a photograph, they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the (firecracker) shops. Please look into it," Justice Sundresh told Bhati.
Judge
'Everything is available in market'
The judge then further referred to the report's account of different varieties of firecrackers being sold.
"They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh said.
On November 2, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale of only certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6.
Diwali restrictions
SC allowed green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali
The court allowed their use between 6:00-7:00am and 8:00-10:00pm on November 7 and 8.
However, it said that each box of approved green crackers must carry a product-specific QR code. Scanning this code will reveal details such as manufacturer information and NEERI registration.
The sale of firecrackers was also prohibited at all locations except designated ones identified by District Collectors/Commissioners in consultation with District Superintendents of Police and their online sale was banned.
Enforcement issues
Report details open sale of firecrackers in Delhi markets
The Hindustan Times report, published on November 3, however, highlighted the open sale of firecrackers in several Delhi markets. These included Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar.
The report found that vendors were displaying products labeled as green and pollution-free, but conventional firecrackers were available on request.
It also reported that several boxes did not carry QR codes as mandated, while some QR codes redirected customers to online catalogs instead of enabling verification of certification.