'Every type sold': SC flags unrestricted firecracker sale in Delhi

The judge then further referred to the report's account of different varieties of firecrackers being sold.

"They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh said.

On November 2, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale of only certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6.