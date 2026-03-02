'Everywhere is dustbin' mindset sparks debate on India's public cleanliness
India
A clip of Finnish YouTuber Paduh Aki asking an Assam samosa vendor where to toss his wrapper has gone viral.
The vendor's blunt reply—"Everywhere is dustbin"—set off a wave of online reactions, with many people debating India's attitude toward public cleanliness.
'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset
Social media users quickly called out the 'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset, saying it shows why public spaces stay messy.
One person summed it up: "The 'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset is exactly why we can't have nice things. Imagine being proud of that," said another.
Still, Aki did the right thing and found a bin for his trash.
He's also known for encouraging responsible travel and calling out littering during his journeys in India.