'Everywhere is dustbin' mindset sparks debate on India's public cleanliness

'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset

Social media users quickly called out the 'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset, saying it shows why public spaces stay messy.

One person summed it up: "The 'Everywhere is a dustbin' mindset is exactly why we can't have nice things. Imagine being proud of that," said another.

Still, Aki did the right thing and found a bin for his trash.

He's also known for encouraging responsible travel and calling out littering during his journeys in India.