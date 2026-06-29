Evicted Kerala family of 4 found dead in Muvattupuzha river
India
A heartbreaking story from Kerala: a family of four (Narayanan, his visually impaired wife Viji, and their two young children) were found in the Muvattupuzha River over the two days prior to publication (June 27-28, 2026).
They had been struggling with homelessness after being evicted from their rented home about one and a half weeks earlier.
Family not accessing government welfare
The family was last seen on June 25, just as police were arranging a new place for them to live.
Officers had been providing food, clothes, and temporary shelter, but finding permanent housing proved tough.
According to local officials, the family had not accessed any government welfare schemes, highlighting how people can slip through the cracks even when they ask for help.