Evidence from 124 cases missing at Ernakulam district court
India
Big mess at Ernakulam district court: evidence from 124 cases, including some fancy watches, has vanished.
It all started when someone came to pick up their Rado watch after winning a case, only to find it gone.
Turns out, this wasn't just a one-off; an audit found even more items missing from the court's supposedly secure strong room.
Police probe strong room employee
Police are now looking into how so much evidence slipped away, with attention on the strong room employee.
The whole situation is raising real questions about how well courts protect important case property, and why tighter checks are needed to keep public trust intact.