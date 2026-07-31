Ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain gets life for Ankit Sharma murder
India
Former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The court called it a "very serious incident" that deeply shocked society, with the prosecution alleging Sharma's body was found in a drain after he was attacked by a mob.
Court: Ankit Sharma murder forced reflection
Sharma's murder became one of the most talked-about cases from the riots. The court said the manner of the incident forced society to reflect on the events that led to the brutal killing.
Prosecutors alleged Hussain was involved in the murder, though he denied it.
All those convicted have now received life sentences, with more details from the court still to come.