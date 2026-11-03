Shield IAF land from government takeover: Ex-air chief urged Rajnath
What's the story
Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, wrote to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh days before he retired, expressing concerns over the sealing of the IAF sports complex at Race Course Air Force Station in New Delhi. In his letter dated October 26, Singh requested that the over 40-acre land parcel remain under IAF control. He also raised this issue during a meeting with Singh on October 29, just days before his retirement on October 31.
Unofficial response
IAF sports complex sealing sparks defense controversy
The sealing of the IAF sports complex, which includes a golf course and swimming pool, has sparked controversy in defense circles.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) sealed the sports complex in a controversial move, which also resulted in the cancellation of a planned farewell for Singh, per PTI.
There has been no official response from the IAF or the Ministry of Defence on this issue yet.
Land importance
Sports complex crucial for air station functioning: Singh
In his letter, Singh referred to a joint survey of the over 40-acre land parcel conducted in 2014 by the then Ministry of Urban Development, the Defence Estate Department and the Air Force, arguing that the sports complex is crucial for the air station's functioning.
In his later meeting with the Defense Minister, Singh underlined the station's role in supporting Air Headquarters and its infrastructure for over 5,000 personnel.
The facility houses training centers, medical infrastructure and security arrangements.
Political backlash
Congress slams government over IAF sports complex sealing
The IAF has also raised objections with the Ministry of Defence against this sealing process.
It cited the operational importance of the Air Force station in thwarting any aerial security challenges in the high-security area, sources told PTI.
The Congress party has slammed the government for its decision, calling it "utter disrespect" to the IAF community.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that "the Modi government's actions are an absolute disgrace and show utter disrespect to the entire IAF family."
Broader initiative
Government move to reclaim land near Lok Kalyan Marg
The Land and Development Office (L&DO), operating under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has issued eviction notices to the sports complex's management, demanding its return.
The sports complex was closed last week, per PTI.
The sealing is part of a larger government effort to reclaim high-value land parcels near Lok Kalyan Marg.
Earlier, the ministry asked authorities to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course.
In August, the department evicted the Delhi Race Club.