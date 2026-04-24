Ex-army officer and wife hurl slurs at Bengaluru Muslim neighbor
India
A video from a Bengaluru apartment complex is making the rounds, showing a former army officer and his wife calling their Muslim neighbor a "terrorist" and "Pakistani" during an argument.
The scene quickly drew in other residents, who stood up for the targeted individual and reminded everyone about India's diverse roots.
The couple eventually apologized after protests from the community.
Online reactions split on intolerance
The clip set off a wave of reactions online; some people criticized rising intolerance and questioned how authority is used, while others applauded how locals handled things peacefully.
Many highlighted that moments like these test (and sometimes strengthen) India's commitment to unity and respect across communities.