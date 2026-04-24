Ex-army officer and wife hurl slurs at Bengaluru Muslim neighbor India Apr 24, 2026

A video from a Bengaluru apartment complex is making the rounds, showing a former army officer and his wife calling their Muslim neighbor a "terrorist" and "Pakistani" during an argument.

The scene quickly drew in other residents, who stood up for the targeted individual and reminded everyone about India's diverse roots.

The couple eventually apologized after protests from the community.