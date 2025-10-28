Ex-BJP MLA offers to marry Hindu men to Muslim women
A video from October 16, 2025, shows former BJP MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh telling Hindu youth to "bring at least 10 Muslim girls and make them Hindu" at a rally in Dhankharpur, Uttar Pradesh.
He even offered to fund their marriages and provide jobs and security.
The clip quickly went viral, sparking heated debate online.
Opposition leaders slam Singh's comments
Singh's remarks drew strong condemnation from opposition leaders.
BSP chief Mayawati called him out for trying to stir up communal tension and demanded strict action against such "anti-social elements."
Congress labeled the comments shameful and divisive, while Samajwadi Party's Saiyada Khatoon described them as both misogynistic and disrespectful to women.
Singh stands by his statement
When questioned about his statement, Singh doubled down, remaining defiant and repeating his comments.
Legal experts warn that his comments could result in hate speech or criminal intimidation charges.