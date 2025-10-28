RSS's centenary celebration: Year-long outreach to begin across India

Youth-focused events and public talks by RSS chief

RSS volunteers will talk with families about national topics, not just the RSS itself—Delhi alone has about 50,000 small groups ready to go.

Chief Mohan Bhagwat will give public talks in Bengaluru this November and Mumbai on February 7 and 8.

The program also features youth-focused events, all part of the group's push to connect with more people as it hits the century mark.