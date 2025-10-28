Next Article
RSS's centenary celebration: Year-long outreach to begin across India
India
The RSS is launching a year-long outreach across India to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The plan includes door-to-door visits, community gatherings, and meetings aimed at bringing people together and discussing social issues.
Key details will be finalized this week in Jabalpur.
Youth-focused events and public talks by RSS chief
RSS volunteers will talk with families about national topics, not just the RSS itself—Delhi alone has about 50,000 small groups ready to go.
Chief Mohan Bhagwat will give public talks in Bengaluru this November and Mumbai on February 7 and 8.
The program also features youth-focused events, all part of the group's push to connect with more people as it hits the century mark.