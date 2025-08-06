Ex-BJP spokesperson becomes Bombay HC judge, political past sparks debate

Aarti Sathe, who was once the BJP's Maharashtra spokesperson, has just been appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Her appointment was finalized after getting the nod from the judiciary.

Political past raises eyebrows Sathe's recent political background has sparked debate. Leaders from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena worry that picking someone so recently active in politics could hurt judicial neutrality.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar even called it a "blow to democracy," urging the Supreme Court to take another look.

Sathe's legal journey Sathe graduated from Mumbai's Government Law College and focuses on tax law.

Her father was also involved with the BJP back in the '80s.

She stepped down from her party role in January 2024 to return to full-time legal practice—leading up to this new chapter as a judge.