SC on criminal justice system: 'Stuck in past, colonial hangover'

Justices say India needs special courts, trained judges

These tough words came during a hearing on the ₹540 crore illegal coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh, where a cartel allegedly extorted money from 2020 to 2022.

The main accused include a businessman and former officials, with evidence like WhatsApp chats and handwritten diaries.

Four accused—including suspended IAS officers—are out on strict interim bail while the state wants it canceled.

The Supreme Court says India urgently needs special courts and better-trained judges to handle complex cases fairly and protect people's rights.

Judgment is still pending on the bail issue.