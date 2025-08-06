SC on criminal justice system: 'Stuck in past, colonial hangover'
The Supreme Court just called out India's criminal justice system for being stuck in the past—focusing on flashy arrests and jail time instead of actually fixing deeper problems.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi called this a "colonial hangover," pointing out that convictions still rely too much on confessions, not solid scientific evidence.
They also flagged how we're lagging in forensics, witness protection, and modern investigation tools.
Justices say India needs special courts, trained judges
These tough words came during a hearing on the ₹540 crore illegal coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh, where a cartel allegedly extorted money from 2020 to 2022.
The main accused include a businessman and former officials, with evidence like WhatsApp chats and handwritten diaries.
Four accused—including suspended IAS officers—are out on strict interim bail while the state wants it canceled.
The Supreme Court says India urgently needs special courts and better-trained judges to handle complex cases fairly and protect people's rights.
Judgment is still pending on the bail issue.