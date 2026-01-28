Ex-commando denied toll exemption, staff apologize after viral video
On January 26, Shyamaraj—a wheelchair user and former 21 Para commando who lost both legs in service—was stopped at the Sasthan toll plaza in Karnataka.
Despite showing his ex-serviceman ID and disability certificate, staff insisted he pay the toll.
He shared a video online, asking, "Do you see why I am sitting in this wheelchair? Is this how a soldier who sacrificed for the country is treated?"
The clip quickly caught attention and sparked outrage.
NHAI clarifies rules; authorities step in
The National Highways Authority of India later clarified that only serving personnel on official duty get toll exemptions—not ex-servemen.
After the video went viral, the staff admitted their mistake, apologized to Shyamaraj on camera, and let him through without paying.
Police said the ex-serviceman "has not pressed any charges" but that the staff were counseled on how to treat Armed Forces personnel better.
The incident has started new conversations about respect for veterans at public places like toll plazas.