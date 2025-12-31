Ex-constable accused of rape dressed as woman to evade capture
What's the story
A suspended constable, who allegedly raped a minor in Dholpur, Rajasthan, was arrested in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Rambharose alias Rajendra Sisodia, was found wearing a burqa and lipstick to disguise himself as a woman at the time of his arrest, NDTV reported. The incident took place on December 15 when Sisodia lured a 16-year-old girl and her brother with job promises.
Crime details
Accused lured victims with job promises, fled despite public protest
After sending the brother to the market, Sisodia allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. When she screamed, neighbors rushed to help, but he managed to escape amid a public protest. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said Sisodia kept changing his appearance to evade arrest. He would wear tracksuits or jackets pretending to be a VIP or high-ranking police officer.
Arrest details
Accused's arrest follows extensive manhunt, previous dismissal
After an extensive manhunt across Agra, Lucknow, and Gwalior, Sisodia was finally arrested in Vrindavan. The accused had previously been dismissed from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) due to a prior case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and faces multiple other allegations of harassment against women.