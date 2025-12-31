Ex-constable accused of rape dressed as woman to evade capture

Crime details

Accused lured victims with job promises, fled despite public protest

After sending the brother to the market, Sisodia allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. When she screamed, neighbors rushed to help, but he managed to escape amid a public protest. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said Sisodia kept changing his appearance to evade arrest. He would wear tracksuits or jackets pretending to be a VIP or high-ranking police officer.