Ex-cop turned motivational speaker arrested for raping minor
India
Philip Mampad, once a Kerala police officer and now a motivational speaker, was arrested this week after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.
The case came to light when the girl's father reached out through a child helpline, leading to quick action by the police.
Police confirm Mampad's past as officer
Nilambur Police registered the case and arrested Mampad after checking the initial evidence.
They've confirmed his background in the force and are continuing to gather further evidence and examine other aspects related to the case.