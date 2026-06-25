Ex-DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan booked by police over Vijay-Trisha remarks

Radhakrishnan's remark, CM Vijay defends governance

Radhakrishnan's remark that "the CM is in a state of anguish wondering how he went from happily spending time at the actress' home to finding himself trapped and cornered like this" stirred up controversy.

Meanwhile, Vijay recently addressed the Assembly, focusing on state issues and defending his party as more than just an "actor's party," stating that his government would focus on governance rather than political theatrics.