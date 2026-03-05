Ex-husband kills woman, 31, in acid attack on Holi

Pandey wore a mask to hide his identity

Wearing a mask, Pandey knocked on Aarti's door and threw colored powder and acid on her partner Brijdeep when he answered.

The chaos drew Aarti outside, where she was fatally attacked.

Both men fought and ended up seriously injured.

All three were rushed to hospital—Aarti sadly didn't survive, while Brijdeep and Pandey are still being treated for their injuries.

Police have registered a murder and acid attack case and started an investigation.