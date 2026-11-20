Tiwari has asked FlightGlobal to "re-evaluate" its sources, citing past inaccuracies.

He pointed out that the same sources had earlier provided specific tail numbers of Rafales allegedly shot down in last year's conflict with Pakistan.

These aircraft have since participated in international exercises, debunking the claims.

The former vice chief also recalled a case where Pakistani social media falsely claimed Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was captured during hostilities.