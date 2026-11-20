Rafale numbers 'patently false,' ex-IAF Vice Chief says, debunking report
What's the story
A report by British aviation magazine FlightGlobal, which claimed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has only 32 active Rafale fighter jets instead of the 36 procured from France, has been debunked. The directory by FlightGlobal listed 32 active Rafales. Retired Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a former IAF vice chief who served during "Operation Sindoor," reacted to the report by calling the figures "patently false" and questioning the magazine's sources.
Source credibility
'Re-evaluate your sources': Tiwari to FlightGlobal
Tiwari has asked FlightGlobal to "re-evaluate" its sources, citing past inaccuracies.
He pointed out that the same sources had earlier provided specific tail numbers of Rafales allegedly shot down in last year's conflict with Pakistan.
These aircraft have since participated in international exercises, debunking the claims.
The former vice chief also recalled a case where Pakistani social media falsely claimed Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was captured during hostilities.
Report controversy
FlightGlobal report lists 32 active Rafales
The FlightGlobal report has not provided any evidence for its claims and has a disclaimer absolving it of legal liability for errors.
The report lists "Rafale DH/EH" under combat aircraft, with the active column mentioning 32. India had procured 28 single-seat EH jets and eight twin-seat DH jets.
The publication also revised Pakistan's Saab 2000 Erieye inventory from nine to seven based on data from UK-based Cirium.
Source analysis
Report attributed to Warnes, who has history of inaccuracies
The FlightGlobal report has been attributed to the work of pro-Pakistan aviation stenographer Alan Warnes.
A popular X account, TheLegateIN, alleged that Pakistan Air Force paid Warnes over £34,000 for propaganda articles last year.
Warnes had claimed specific Rafale jets were shot down during hostilities, but these claims were debunked when one of the alleged downed jets participated in a Republic Day flypast.
Misinformation campaign
Pakistan uses FlightGlobal report to bolster Rafale shoot-down claims
Pakistan has jumped on the FlightGlobal report to bolster its claim of shooting down four Rafales. However, the country has never provided verifiable proof of these claims.
The misinformation campaign was part of a wider effort after India's "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025, which targeted terror camps and military sites in Pakistan.
Despite admitting to "losses" and "tactical mistakes," Indian officials have dismissed Pakistan's aircraft loss claims.
Tender evidence
IAF issued tender for all 36 Rafales
An IAF tender issued in June for "bridge support" for all 36 Rafale aircraft further debunks the FlightGlobal data.
This indicates that the entire fleet is intact, contradicting Pakistan's claims.
India is also looking to buy 114 more Rafale fighters from France and has signed a separate order for 26 naval Rafales.
The conflict may have ended in May 2025, but misinformation campaigns continue unabated.